Over 168,200 tourists visit Türkiye's picturesque Cappadocia in March

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 April 2023, 13:05
Over 168,200 tourists visit Türkiye's picturesque Cappadocia in March

NEVSEHIR, Türkiye. KAZINFORM Museums and archaeological sites in Cappadocia, one of Türkiye's most important tourist destinations, attracted more than 168,200 tourists in March, according to local authorities, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Goreme Open Air Museum in the Cappadocia region, which stands out with its fairy chimneys, hot air balloons and underground cities, as well as hotels and churches carved from rock, topped other destinations in the region as it attracted most visitors with over 52,100 people, the governor’s office in Nevsehir said in a written statement.

Nearly 42,000 domestic and foreign tourists visited the Zelve archaeological site, while almost 23,250 others visited the Kaymakli Underground City.

In the same period of last year, over 133,100 domestic and foreign tourists visited the tourism centers in Cappadocia, the statement added.


