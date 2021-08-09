Over 165,000 fully vaccinated in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 158 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in North Kazakhstan region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The press service of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department said in a statement that 90% of fresh infections were symptomatic.

Of 158, 70 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city of Petropavlovsk. Kyzylzhar, Taiynshinsk and Ualikhanovsk districts added 18, 13 and 11 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

In total, the region carried out 1,057 PCR tests in the past 24 hours.

As of August 9, 204,375 people got the first component of the COVID vaccine, while 165,253 people were fully vaccinated.

Since August 5, North Kazakhstan region toughened the coronavirus curbs.

To date 19,116 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in North Kazakhstan region since the start of the pandemic.



