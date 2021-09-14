Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 161 thou people given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 September 2021, 18:18
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The vaccination campaign proceeds in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The number of people given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 212,205 in Atyrau region. Both jabs have been received by 161,675 Atyrau region residents.

According to the region’s health office, the daily COVID-19 case count stands at 77 in the region. 672 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals. 59 people are in the intensive care units, of whom six are connected to lung ventilation. Seven have died of and 435 recovered from COVID-19 in the region over the past day.

As of now, 2,691 Atyrau region residents are under home treatment.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
