Over 160 thou Kazakhstanis get permanent jobs in 7 mths of 2022
2 August 2022 15:20

Over 160 thou Kazakhstanis get permanent jobs in 7 mths of 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 296 thousand people got jobs in the first seven months of 2022 in Kazakhstan, the country's Labor and Social Protection Minister Tamara Duissenova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at today's Government session, Duissenova said that quality jobs are the key to people's increased income.

«In seven months of this year, 296 thousand people were employed. Of these, 163 thousand people (55%) got permanent jobs. 153 thousand people got jobs offered by employers, and 122 thousand citizens as part of the employment promotion measures. 6.9% were employed within the national projects,» said the minister.

According to her, the use of digital technologies resulted in effective and trasnparent employment.



