    Over 160 fresh daily COVID-19 cases registered in N Kazakhstan

    5 November 2021, 15:45

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – 163 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Arman Kushbasov, Deputy Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of North Kazakhstan region, COVID-19 cases have increased by 6.4% from 1,999 to 2,128 over the past two weeks, with epidemiological indications such as SARS, pneumonia, and contacts being responsible for 96.7% of them.

    Over the past two weeks, Taiynshinsk district has seen COVID-19 cases rise by 1.5 times, Aiyrtausk district by 1.1 times, and Petropavlovsk city by 1.4 times.

    The region’s COVID-19 R number exceeds one. The incidence rate per 100 thousand people stands at 201.2. The region has been in the «red zone» for COVID-19 for over a month.

    As of today, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 253,129 people and both components to 235,978 people in the region.

    It is expected that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are to be delivered to the region in the next two weeks. The vaccine will be available for women at 16-37th week of pregnancy, breastfeeding women in 42 days after giving birth, and teenagers aged from 12 to 17.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

