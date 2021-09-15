Go to the main site
    Over 160,000 people fully vaccinated in Atyrau region

    15 September 2021, 18:03

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 1,100 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the past day in Atyrau region where the mass vaccination campaign is still underway, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A total of 1,143 local residents received the jabs of anti-COVID vaccines, including 17 healthcare workers, 15 teachers, 33 students, 100 people with chronic diseases and more.

    Since February 1, 2021, 213,347 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines in the region. The second dose has been administered to 163,284 local residents.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 93 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past day. Of 93, 63 newly confirmed cases were reported in Atyrau city alone. Zhylyoisk district and the Tengiz oilfield added 10 and 7 COVID-19 cases apiece.

    Recall that vaccination campaign started in Kazakhstan back in early February. Healthcare workers were the first to get inoculated against the coronavirus infection. The mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of the country kicked off on April 2.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

