Over 16 thou pregnant women get vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection has updated the rates of coverage with the Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, 228,107 teenagers, 16,368 pregnant women and 40,149 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot has been given to 78,178 teens, 5,384 pregnant women, and 13,613 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.



