Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 16 thou pregnant women get vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

    26 December 2021, 11:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of the coronavirus infection has updated the rates of coverage with the Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the commission, 228,107 teenagers, 16,368 pregnant women and 40,149 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

    The second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot has been given to 78,178 teens, 5,384 pregnant women, and 13,613 nursing women.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
    Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival