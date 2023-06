NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16,324 are getting treated for COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan as of September 9, the Kazakh healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of which 345 are staying in the hospitals, while 15,979 getting at-home treatment.

15 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, while 5 are on life support.