Over 16,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16,295 Kazakhstanis are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 23, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Of 16,295, 1,280 people are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious facilities across Kazakhstan. There are also 15,015 at-home care patients.

31 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, eight COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and four patients are on life support.

In the past day Kazakhstan reported 2,654 new cases of the coronavirus infection and 399 COVID-19 recoveries.



