Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Over 16,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

    23 July 2022 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16,295 Kazakhstanis are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 23, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Of 16,295, 1,280 people are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious facilities across Kazakhstan. There are also 15,015 at-home care patients.

    31 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, eight COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and four patients are on life support.

    In the past day Kazakhstan reported 2,654 new cases of the coronavirus infection and 399 COVID-19 recoveries.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry