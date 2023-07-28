Over 157 thousand formal jobs created in June in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil recorded an increase of 157,198 formal jobs in June this year, the difference between 1,914,130 new hirings and 1,756,932 terminations, Agencia Brasil reports.



These numbers were released by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, made public Thursday (Jul. 27).

Year to date, the balance stood at 1,023,540 jobs, the gap between 11,908,777 recruitments and 10,885,237 departures from the workforce.

With formal employment, workers are entitled to a range of benefits and protections under the law, including paid vacations, weekly rest days, and a maximum limit of eight hours of work per day.