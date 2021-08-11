Over 156 thou people received one component of COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 156 thousand people have received at least one component of COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region, over the past day, the first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 1,987 people and both components to 1,320 people in the region.

The first COVID-19 vaccine component has been administered to 156,690 people in Atyrau region since February 1. 114,077 residents have received two components.

Earlier it was reported that 618 people have contracted the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours.



