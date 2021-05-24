Go to the main site
    Over 152,000 people vaccinated in Kazakh capital

    24 May 2021, 18:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 152,000 people have received the first component of anti-COVID vaccine in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as of May 24. The residents of Nur-Sutlan are inoculated with HayatVax based on the Chinese technology and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Kazinform reports.

    According to the city authorities, there are enough doses of the abovementioned vaccines at the pharmaceutical warehouses of the city.

    The press service added that 22,700 people had been vaccinated at the vaccination centers located at the shopping malls of the city.

    Earlier it was reported that akim (mayor) of Nur-Sutlan city Altai Kulginov had instructed to increase the number of vaccination centers in the Kazakh capital from 36 to 100 to vaccinate as many people as possible. Presently, there are vaccination centers at Mega Silk Way, Keruen, Khan Shatyr, Abu Dhabi Plaza, Asia Park, Saryarka and other shopping malls.

    Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

