    Over 150 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

    16 June 2022, 12:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 169 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for the coronavirus infection as of June 16, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Over 30 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at healthcare facilities, while there are also 132 at-home care patients.

    Of 169, five COVID-19 patients are in serious condition and one more patient is on life support.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

