Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Over 150 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2022, 12:34
Over 150 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 169 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for the coronavirus infection as of June 16, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Over 30 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at healthcare facilities, while there are also 132 at-home care patients.

Of 169, five COVID-19 patients are in serious condition and one more patient is on life support.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had documented 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival