    Over 150,000 employed under entrepreneurship development project

    17 April 2023, 07:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 1 some 222,5000 people were provided employment assistance measures under the 2021-2025 entrepreneurship development national project. Of which 152,200 were employed, 48,800 of them got permanent jobs, Kazinform learnt from the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service.

    103,400 people obtained subsidized job places.

    Above 14,000 unemployed passed online courses, 12,400 of them completed training.

    39,600 out of 53,600 completed entrepreneurship basic courses under the Bastau Business project and received certificates.

    Moreover, 40,900 Kazakhstanis passed vocational-oriented education to get further occupation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

