Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Over 150,000 employed under entrepreneurship development project

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 April 2023, 07:40
Over 150,000 employed under entrepreneurship development project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 1 some 222,5000 people were provided employment assistance measures under the 2021-2025 entrepreneurship development national project. Of which 152,200 were employed, 48,800 of them got permanent jobs, Kazinform learnt from the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service.

103,400 people obtained subsidized job places.

Above 14,000 unemployed passed online courses, 12,400 of them completed training.

39,600 out of 53,600 completed entrepreneurship basic courses under the Bastau Business project and received certificates.

Moreover, 40,900 Kazakhstanis passed vocational-oriented education to get further occupation.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Employment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022
Over 400 thou babies born in Kazakhstan in 2022