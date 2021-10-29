Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 15 thou chronically ill people received COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 October 2021, 18:40
Over 15 thou chronically ill people received COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 15 thousand people with chronic diseases have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, 402 people have received vaccines against COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

Since February 1, 2021, the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been given to a total of 239,480 and the second jab to 214,470 people in the region.

It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
