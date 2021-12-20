Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 15,000 revaccinated against coronavirus  in Kostanay rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 December 2021, 15:38
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay region Governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov held a meeting of the COVID-19 spread prevention control centre, his Instagram account reads.

As of today, 18.2% of infectious beds are occupied. 273 coronavirus patients are staying in hospitals.

343,412 people received the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 324,416 were fully vaccinated.

Vaccination of teens and children aged 12-18, pregnant and nursing moms continues in the region. As of December 17, some 3,677 people were vaccinated. Besides, as of December 18 some 15,375 locals received the booster jab or the 3rd doze.

Following the meeting the Governor charged the mayors of the cities and districts to raise vaccination and revaccination public awareness.


