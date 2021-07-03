Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 15,000 inoculated in Almaty city in past day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 July 2021, 11:47
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 385 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Of 385, 331 cases of the coronavirus infection demonstrated symptoms of the virus. 90 people have been discharged from hospitals in the past day. However, 130 people have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

771 patients are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious facilities of the city. 13 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

Since February 1 through July 2 487,736 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection. Of 487, 736, 15,292 have been inoculated in the past day. 81,202 of those inoculated are aged 60 or more.

There are 211 vaccination centers functioning across Almaty city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


