Over 15,000 get booster jab in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 December 2021, 14:12
ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Over 15,000 people in Almaty received the booster jab or the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine,» chief state sanitary doctor of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin told a beefing.

Over 15,000 people in Almaty received the booster jab or the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. As of today 15,600 people were revaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty. There are 41,000 doses of QazVac homegrown vaccine and over 115,000 doses of VeroCell vaccine are available in the city.

He also noted that the city epidemiological situation has stabilized lately thanks to the vaccination. As stated there, planned vaccination and revaccination are underway in the city. People may get booster jab or the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine in all polyclinics of the city.


