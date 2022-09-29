Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 142,000 breastfeeding women fully vaccinated against COVID-19
29 September 2022, 09:54

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has updated the vaccination figures of Kazakhstani people, Kazinform reports.

Thus, as of September 28, 2022, the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 10,834,783 people. 10,591,106 people received the second shot of the vaccine, a press release reads.

1,239,644 people got the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, and 1,201,828 received their second Pfizer shot, as of September 28, 2022.

Of those who received their 1st Pfizer shot 874,794 are teenagers, 41,708 are pregnant women, and 145,493 are breastfeeding women.

860,984 teenagers, 39,652 pregnant women, and 142,090 breastfeeding women got their 2nd Pfizer shot.

