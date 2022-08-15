Qazaq TV
Over 141,000 breastfeeding mothers fully vaccinated against coronavirus
15 August 2022 09:45

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 15, 1,237,204 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram. Of them, 873,419 are teenagers, 41,578 are pregnant women and 141,660 are breastfeeding mothers.

The second dose was administered to 1,193,406 Kazakhstanis, including 857,174 teenagers, 39,335 pregnant women and 141,660 breastfeeding mothers.

5,293,700 people got fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection countrywide so far.


