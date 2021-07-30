Go to the main site
    Over 140 residents of Atyrau rgn receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

    30 July 2021, 15:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in Atyrau region as the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine has so far administered to over 140 thousand people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional health office, 1,151 people have received the first jab of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines in the region. It said that a total of 140,506 residents have been given the first jab of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines since February 1. 93,256 Atyrau region residents have so far received the second COVID-19 vaccine jab.

    As earlier reported the ICU bed occupancy stands at 70% in the region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

