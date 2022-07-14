Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 14 billion tenge paid to businesses affected by January riots

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 July 2022, 11:28
Over 14 billion tenge paid to businesses affected by January riots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s extended meeting chaired by the Head of State, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov informed the participants of the measures aimed at business support, Kazinform reports.

According to him, a corresponding national project of preferential lending at 6% in priority sectors of the economy and at 5% for businesses from small towns, villages, and single-industry towns was launched. All the businesses are set with a cross-condition to create new jobs.

«We have reduced the maximum amount of loans from 7 billion to 3 billion tenge, which allowed to cover more SME entities with the program. Nearly 1,700 small and medium businesses affected by January riots received compensation to the amount of 14.3 billion tenge,» the Prime Minister said.



