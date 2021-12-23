Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    Over 14,000 flu cases recorded in N Kazakhstan

    23 December 2021, 14:35

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan sanitary doctors noted a seasonal spike in acute respiratory viral infections, Kazinform reports.

    Since the start of the epidemiological season there were detected 14,390 flu cases with morbidity rate of 2662,3 per 100,000 population. It grew by 42% as compared to the previous season.

    491 people with flu were admitted to the hospitals. Out of which 12 are pregnant women and 145 toddlers under one year old. Two cases of type flu A were recorded in Petropavlovsk. Last year there were no such cases.

    As the chief sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev said registration and spike in flu cases prove that wearing of masks in public is crucial.

    Notably, 90,558 people or 16.5% of population got flu shots.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    North Kazakhstan region Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt