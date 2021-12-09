Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 13mln sq m of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2021

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2021, 16:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan observes a positive housing commissioning rate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past 11 months the construction sector showed the high growth rates with the amount of construction work increasing by 6.2%. The positive growth was recorded in 15 regions, with the most increases in construction work in Almaty city – 20%, Mangistau region – 18.5%, and Akmola region – 10.8%,» said Asset Irgaliyev, National Economy Minister, said.

Kazakhstan saw 13.4 million square meters of housing commissioned in January-November this year, rising by 10.6%. Upward trend in housing commissioning was seen in 15 regions, with Shymkent city, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions recording the most growth – 63.6%, 32.3%, and 27.5%, respectively. The number of houses commissioned in Mangistau region remained the same as in the previous period.


