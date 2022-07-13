Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 130 treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities in Almaty

    13 July 2022, 15:46

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has recorded 280 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, including 12 asymptomatic cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the local public health office, there are 131 patients who are currently treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities citywide. There are also 1,687 at-home care COVID-19 patients.

    Almaty city guests and residents can get vaccinated at 85 vaccination rooms available there. For instance, on Tuesday 502 people got their first shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while the second shot was administered to 348 people. 1,895 people got boosted against COVID-19.

    Since February 2021 1,230,769 people in Almaty got inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. 1,195,607 people received the second dose. A total of 505,348 people got revaccinated. 117,649 were reportedly fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region