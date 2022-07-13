Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 130 treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities in Almaty

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2022, 15:46
Over 130 treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has recorded 280 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, including 12 asymptomatic cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the local public health office, there are 131 patients who are currently treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities citywide. There are also 1,687 at-home care COVID-19 patients.

Almaty city guests and residents can get vaccinated at 85 vaccination rooms available there. For instance, on Tuesday 502 people got their first shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while the second shot was administered to 348 people. 1,895 people got boosted against COVID-19.

Since February 2021 1,230,769 people in Almaty got inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. 1,195,607 people received the second dose. A total of 505,348 people got revaccinated. 117,649 were reportedly fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital