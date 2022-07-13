Over 130 treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city has recorded 280 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, including 12 asymptomatic cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the local public health office, there are 131 patients who are currently treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities citywide. There are also 1,687 at-home care COVID-19 patients.

Almaty city guests and residents can get vaccinated at 85 vaccination rooms available there. For instance, on Tuesday 502 people got their first shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccine, while the second shot was administered to 348 people. 1,895 people got boosted against COVID-19.

Since February 2021 1,230,769 people in Almaty got inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. 1,195,607 people received the second dose. A total of 505,348 people got revaccinated. 117,649 were reportedly fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine.