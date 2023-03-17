Go to the main site
    Over 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals

    17 March 2023, 10:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 17 some 1,832 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Of which 176 were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

    136 COVID-19 patients are staying in hospitals, while 1,696 are treated at home.

    Three coronavirus patients are in critical condition, three in extremely critical condition, and three more are on life support.

    Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 101 more coronavirus cases.

    Since March 13, 2020 Kazakhstan confirmed 1,409,071 coronavirus cases, 90,913 COVID-like pneumonia cases.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

