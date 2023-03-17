Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals

17 March 2023, 10:11
Over 130 COVID patients staying in hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of March 17 some 1,832 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Of which 176 were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

136 COVID-19 patients are staying in hospitals, while 1,696 are treated at home.

Three coronavirus patients are in critical condition, three in extremely critical condition, and three more are on life support.

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 101 more coronavirus cases.

Since March 13, 2020 Kazakhstan confirmed 1,409,071 coronavirus cases, 90,913 COVID-like pneumonia cases.


Related news
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
34 COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan over 24 hr
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News