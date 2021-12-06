Go to the main site
    Over 126 thou people receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    6 December 2021, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 126,000 people have been administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the commission, a total of 126,674 people, including 101,114 teenagers, 7,630 pregnant women and 17,930 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    As of today, over 8.1 million Kazakhstanis have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection since February 2021.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

