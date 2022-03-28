Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 123,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 March 2022, 12:33
Over 123,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Coronavirus vaccination campaign is underway in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

As of March 28, 2022, some 1,017,131 people that is 84.8% of eligible adults were given the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 940,246 or 78.4% fully completed the vaccination cycle.

Locals can choose which vaccine to get. QazVac, Sinopharm VeroCell и Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccines are available currently for vaccination in the region.

As of today, 123,168 people, including 101,930 teens, 4,348 pregnant women and 16,801 nursing moms were vaccinated against coronavirus. 265,195 received both shots.

Now there are 318 vaccination sites in the region.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires