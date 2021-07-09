Over 122 thou people vaccinated against COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first jab of COVID-19 vaccines has so far been administered to a total of 122,187 in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 122,187, 91,092 received the Sputnik V vaccine, 1,959 - QazVac, 22,901 - Hayat-Vax, and 6,235 – CoronaVac.

The second COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 71,502 people in the region.

As of today, a total of 320,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 188 thousand first jabs and 132,050 second jabs, have been delivered to the region. Of those, 247,050 are Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, 7,000 are the homegrown QazVac vaccines, 50 thousand are Hayat-Vax vaccines, and 16 thousand are China’s CoronaVac.

As of now, 731 people are under hospital treatment, 54 are in intensive care units, across the region.

The number of COVID-19 facilities stands at 20 and ICU beds number 97 in the region.

The region has reported 26,379 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Those recovered from the coronavirus infection stands at 20,735 or 78.6% of the total caseload. 420 people have so far died of the virus in the region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



