Over 122,000 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 20 some 122,620 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

30,128 of them are staying in the hospitals, 94,492 are treated at home. 1,918 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 551 in extremely critical condition, 248 are on life support.