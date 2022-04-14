Over 120 dead in Philippines after typhoon, many buried by landslides

MANILA. KAZINFORM - At least 123 people have died in the Philippines after Typhoon Megi tore through central regions over the weekend and triggered massive landslides, local authorities said Thursday, as search operations continued for those still missing, Kyodo reports.

The national disaster agency said the typhoon, the first tropical depression to hit the Philippines this year, affected hundreds of thousands, with over 162,000 forced to stay in evacuation centers after losing their homes and farmlands due to floods and mudslides.

Power outages continued in most areas and seaports have yet to resume operations after the typhoon, known as Agaton in the Philippines, hit the central province of Leyte hardest on Sunday.

Of the death toll, 86 were killed in villages around Baybay City in the province, according to the local government.

The disaster agency said earlier Thursday that 76 deaths have been confirmed, while 29 people are missing. Its figures, based on data from local authorities, tend to be lower as it takes time to collect them.

The national weather station said an average of 20 tropical cyclones cross the Philippines annually, peaking in July through October. In December, Typhoon Rai left 405 dead in the central and southern Philippines.



