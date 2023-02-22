Over 120 apartments commissioned in Kostanay rgn since start of 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kostanay region has recent seen an upward trend in social and economic development, head of the economy and budget planning department of the region Gulbaram Mussagazina said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is worth noting that Kostanay region led the country in the main macroeconomic indicators in January this year. For instance, manufacturing rose by more than five percent, mainly contributed by a 21.2 per cent growth in machinery, and a 14.5 per cent rise in food production,» said Mussagazina at a meeting of the region's administration.

Over 35.0 billion tenge worth of investments were funneled into the region's economy, rising by more than 8 per cent.

A pool of 61 projects to the tune of over 2.8 trillion tenge set to create up to 12 thousand new working places has been formed for the future.

According to Mussagazina, 77.0 thousand square meters of housing, 1.4 per cent more than in January last year, were commissioned in the first month of the year. 123 apartments were commissioned, she added. The cities of Kostanay and Rudny as well as Kostanay district accounted for almost 93 per cent of the commissioned housing.

The region saw construction works rise by 5.3 per cent, amounting to nearly three billion tenge.