Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Over 120 apartments commissioned in Kostanay rgn since start of 2023

22 February 2023, 15:15
Over 120 apartments commissioned in Kostanay rgn since start of 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kostanay region has recent seen an upward trend in social and economic development, head of the economy and budget planning department of the region Gulbaram Mussagazina said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«It is worth noting that Kostanay region led the country in the main macroeconomic indicators in January this year. For instance, manufacturing rose by more than five percent, mainly contributed by a 21.2 per cent growth in machinery, and a 14.5 per cent rise in food production,» said Mussagazina at a meeting of the region's administration.

Over 35.0 billion tenge worth of investments were funneled into the region's economy, rising by more than 8 per cent.

A pool of 61 projects to the tune of over 2.8 trillion tenge set to create up to 12 thousand new working places has been formed for the future.

According to Mussagazina, 77.0 thousand square meters of housing, 1.4 per cent more than in January last year, were commissioned in the first month of the year. 123 apartments were commissioned, she added. The cities of Kostanay and Rudny as well as Kostanay district accounted for almost 93 per cent of the commissioned housing.

The region saw construction works rise by 5.3 per cent, amounting to nearly three billion tenge.


Related news
Indigenous heritage lives on as Rio turns 458 years old
E Kazakhstan to build a new school
Wabtec ramps up production of locomotives, strengthens service support in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
700-seat boarding school to open doors in Turkistan
E Kazakhstan to build a new school
Five Kazakhstani regions to build cancer centres
Construction of Almaty airport’s new VIP lounge set to be completed this summer
N Kazakhstan to construct mining-and-metallurgical integrated works
Kazakh capital to build proton beam therapy center
Traffic restrictions in place on road in Kostanay rgn due to bad weather
Atyrau rgn to commission 9 medical facilities this year
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News