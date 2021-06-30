Go to the main site
    Over 12,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in 24h

    30 June 2021, 12:56

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 253 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 45 cases without symptoms, have been registered in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Almaty public healthcare department said in a statement that 663 COVID-19 patients are staying at the infectious facilities, including 54 patients at the intensive care units and nine – on life support. 1,357 COVID-19 patients are treated at home.

    78 patients have made full recoveries and have been discharged from Almaty-based healthcare facilities in the past day. 84 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus diagnosis.

    Since February 1, 451,205 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the city. 12,275 people have been inoculated in the past 24 hours. Of 451,205, 76,660 people are aged 60 or older.

    For the convenience of Almaty city residents 208 vaccination centers function citywide.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

