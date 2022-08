21 July 2022 09:06

Over 12,000 Kazakhstanis receive treatment for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 21, 12,410 people are getting treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

1,099 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 11,311 are at home care.

23 patients are in serious condition.

The number of critically ill patients is five. Three patients are on life support.