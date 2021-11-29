Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 12,000 in Almaty vaccinated with Pfizer

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2021, 13:26
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 12,456 breastfeeding and nursing women, as well as teens were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As of today 12,456 people, including 738 expectant and 2,668 breastfeeding mothers, and 9,050 teens were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus. Over the last 24 hours, 592 locals were administered the 1st jab, 362 the 2nd, the healthcare department reports.

Between February 1 and November 28 some 1,033,703 received the 1st dose, while 967,439 were fully vaccinated. 122,120 of them are people aged 60 and older.

As of November 28, there were detected 65 new coronavirus cases, including 2 asymptomatic. 7 were discharged from hospitals, while 17 were admitted. 47 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units, 12 are on life support.

888 people more are treated and monitored by the telemedicine centre.

There are 132 vaccination sites in the city.


