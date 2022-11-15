Go to the main site
    Over 11mln sq m of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2022

    15 November 2022, 11:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 11.7mln square meters of housing have been commissioned in Kazakhstan this year, which is 1.1% more compared to the same period in 2021. Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said it at the Government’s weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.

    «Growth was recorded in 15 regions. The highest indicators are demonstrated in Turkistan, Akmola and Almaty regions, as well as in Shymkent city. Low paces were registered in Ulytau, Abai, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions, as well as in Astana city,» the Minister said.

    In general, the volume of construction works has increased by 5%, he added.
