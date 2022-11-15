Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Over 11mln sq m of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2022

15 November 2022, 11:37
Over 11mln sq m of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2022
15 November 2022, 11:37

Over 11mln sq m of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 11.7mln square meters of housing have been commissioned in Kazakhstan this year, which is 1.1% more compared to the same period in 2021. Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said it at the Government’s weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.

«Growth was recorded in 15 regions. The highest indicators are demonstrated in Turkistan, Akmola and Almaty regions, as well as in Shymkent city. Low paces were registered in Ulytau, Abai, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions, as well as in Astana city,» the Minister said.

In general, the volume of construction works has increased by 5%, he added.


Related news
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News