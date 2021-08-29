Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 115,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    29 August 2021, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 29 over 115,000 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    25,753 patients are staying in the hospitals, while 89,736 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    1,976 of them are in critical condition, 493 in extremely critical condition, 237 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 993 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 779,927.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II