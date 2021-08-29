Over 115,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 29 over 115,000 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

25,753 patients are staying in the hospitals, while 89,736 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,976 of them are in critical condition, 493 in extremely critical condition, 237 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 993 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 779,927.