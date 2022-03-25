Over 113 thou residents of Kostanay rgn revaccinated against COVID-19

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Deputy Head of the Health Office of Kostanay region Anzhela Beksultanova spoke of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Beksultanova, the region has deployed 1,000 infectious diseases and quarantine beds to curb the coronavirus infection. Over the past day, the region has reported two cases of the coronavirus infection.

The region has so far received a total of 563,700 doses of the first component of anti-coronavirus vaccines and 563,700 doses of the second component, as well as 5,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine as boosters. The first component of COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 359,032 residents or 60.3% of the eligible population and both components to 345,430 residents or 58% of the eligible population in Kostanay region.

The region began the COVID-19 revaccination campaign as well as the vaccination of pregnant, nursing mothers, and kids and teens aged 12-18 on November 22, 2021.

As of March 25, in total, 113,550 people have been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region. The first shot of Comirnaty vaccine has been given to 12,384 people, including 184 pregnant women, 2,232 nursing moms, and 9,942 teens, and the second shot to 10,630 people, including 140 expectant mothers, 1,902 nursing mothers, and 8,585 teens.

Earlier it was reported that Kostanay region had reported no COVID-19 cases for several consecutive days.



