Over 11,000 resettled from south to north of Kazakhstan
2 August 2022 14:30

Over 11,000 resettled from south to north of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over 11,000 people have already arrived in North Kazakhstan region. 3,700 out of 4,600 able-bodied in-migrating persons were employed since 2016. 490 families started their own businesses, they were given gratuitous grants and credits worth KZT 270,000 mln,» governor Kumar Aksakalov said answering the Prime Minister’s question.

The governor of North Kazakhstan region added that 2,556 people are expected to arrive there this year. 1,320 people or 52% of the quota allocated have already resettled. 500 of them are able-bodied. 51 of them found job in teaching, 45 veterinarian jobs, 174 were employed in trade and service sector.


