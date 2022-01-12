Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 11,000 received booster jabs in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 January 2022, 18:52
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM Over 11,000 people in Atyrau region were revaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 11,123 people received the 3 rd dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Atyrau region. There are 50,000 people are eligible for revaccination. Due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the region the vaccination and revaccination public awareness efforts are underway.

As the healthcare department press service reports, people may get booster shots at all vaccination sites in the region.

As earlier reported, 139 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. 110 of them were recorded in the city of Atyrau.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
