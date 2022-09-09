Over 11,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11,165 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the historic motherland as of September 1, 2022.

Since 1991, a total of 1,099,100 ethnic Kazakhs have arrived in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection says.

In 2022, 69.6% of the repatriates have come from Uzbekistan. 10.5% are from China, 7.1% are from Turkmenistan, 4.6% are from Mongolia and 8.3% are from other countries.

The most attractive regions for the repatriates are Almaty region (30.8%), Mangistau region (17.2%), Turkestan region (9.4%) and Zhambyl region (6.8%), as well as Almaty (5.9%), Nur-Sultan (7.5%) and Shymkent (7.6%) cities.

59.5% of the repatriates are of working age, 13.4% are pensioners and 27.1% are of unemployable age.

Photo: gov.kz