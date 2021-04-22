Go to the main site
    Over 102,000 residents of Almaty region inoculate with COVID vaccine

    22 April 2021, 15:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 102,000 people have already been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty region as of April 21, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region confirmed in a statement that 102,008 people have been vaccinated with the first component, including 17,006 medical workers, 24,684 teachers, 2,180 police officers, 679 students, 7,577 employees of law-enforcement agencies and many others.

    The second component of the vaccine was administered to 11,509 people, including 7,396 medical workers, 3,015 teachers, 117 workers of law-enforcement agencies and others.

    There are 172 properly equipped vaccination centers across Almaty region.

    Earlier it was reported that as of April 22 19,360 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered in Almaty region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19
