Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Over 102,000 residents of Almaty region inoculate with COVID vaccine

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 April 2021, 15:38
Over 102,000 residents of Almaty region inoculate with COVID vaccine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 102,000 people have already been inoculated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty region as of April 21, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region confirmed in a statement that 102,008 people have been vaccinated with the first component, including 17,006 medical workers, 24,684 teachers, 2,180 police officers, 679 students, 7,577 employees of law-enforcement agencies and many others.

The second component of the vaccine was administered to 11,509 people, including 7,396 medical workers, 3,015 teachers, 117 workers of law-enforcement agencies and others.

There are 172 properly equipped vaccination centers across Almaty region.

Earlier it was reported that as of April 22 19,360 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection had been registered in Almaty region.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires