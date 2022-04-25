Over 100bln tenge allocated for villages’ development in Kazakhstan – Minister Kuantyrov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Projects targeting modernization of social and other facilities are to be implemented in 492 Kazakhstani villages this year, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the government’s hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Minister Kuantyrov revealed in 2022 some 100 billion tenge had been earmarked for implementation of 914 projects in 492 villages across the country as part of the Auyl –El besigi (Village is the cradle of the country) program.

According to the minister, the money will allow to implement 95 projects in housing and utility sector, 313 projects in social infrastructure, 123 projects in education, 51 projects in healthcare, 62 projects in culture and 77 projects in sport.

Minister Kuantyrov announced 506 projects in transport infrastructure were to be implemented as well.

He also added that in 2019-2021 the funding worth 206 billion tenge helped implement over 2,600 projects and modernize 250 objects of housing and utility infrastructure, 676 objects of social infrastructure and over 1,700 projects in transport infrastructure.

In his words, a total of 126 billion tenge was allotted from the republican budget for the implementation of ‘Auyl –El besigi’ program.



